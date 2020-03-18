Alabama postpones Republican Senate runoff due to coronavirus

Alabama is postponing its March 31 GOP primary runoff election between former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Wednesday.

What’s happening: The runoff will now take place on July 14, with the winner taking on incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D) in November.

Why it matters: The news comes as states scramble to contain the coronavirus during an election season. U.S. officials have warned against gatherings of more than 10 people.