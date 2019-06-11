Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed a bill into law Monday requiring sex offenders whose victims are younger than 13 to be chemically castrated as a condition of parole, AL.com first reported.

The big picture: Alabama's measure requires offenders to take medication to suppress or block testosterone production before they're paroled. They must pay for it but can't be denied parole simply because they're unable to do so. If an offender stops treatment, they'd be returned to custody for parole violation. A judge would decide when medication could be stopped.