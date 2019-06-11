Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Stories

Alabama governor signs chemical castration bill into law

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs a book.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. Photo: Gov. Kay Ivey/Facebook

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed a bill into law Monday requiring sex offenders whose victims are younger than 13 to be chemically castrated as a condition of parole, AL.com first reported.

The big picture: Alabama's measure requires offenders to take medication to suppress or block testosterone production before they're paroled. They must pay for it but can't be denied parole simply because they're unable to do so. If an offender stops treatment, they'd be returned to custody for parole violation. A judge would decide when medication could be stopped.

Why it matters: Alabama is the ninth state to pass a chemical castration law, per the OLR Research Report. Rights groups oppose the practice. The American Civil Liberties Union Alabama chapter's executive director Randall Marshall told WTVM it's "cruel," misunderstands what sexual assault is about and it could violate the 8th amendment.

What they're saying: State Rep. Steve Hurst (R-Calhoun County), who introduced the bill, said he hoped it'd stop people molesting children, per WAVE News.

"How can it be any more inhumane than molesting a small child?"
Sexual assault