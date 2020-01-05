A military base in Kenya's Lamu County used by U.S. and Kenyan military personnel was attacked Sunday morning, Kenya Defence Forces confirmed in a statement.

Details: A Kenyan military official told Reuters the al Qaeda branch Al-Shabab was behind the raid after the militant group claimed in a statement the attack caused "severe casualties on both American and Kenyan troops stationed there," per Al Jazeera. The Kenya Defence Forces said the "attempted breach" was "successfully repulsed," the Manda Air Strip was safe and that "four terrorist bodies have so far been found."

Go deeper: Don't forget al Qaeda

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.