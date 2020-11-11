Airlines urge nations to replace quarantine with digital travel pass

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Photo: Smith Collection/Gado
Three global alliances representing 58 airlines are pushing governments to replace onerous quarantine restrictions with widespread COVID-19 testing and digital travel passes that would verify who's safe to fly, AP reports.
Why it matters: Adopting common testing procedure with results verified by a secure smartphone app could help restart international travel by building trust between countries without requiring a 14-day quarantine.
- The three alliances, Oneworld, Star Alliance and SkyTeam, cited recent tests of the CommonPass digital health passport system, a nonprofit initiative backed by the World Economic Forum and Swiss-based foundation The Commons Project.
- United Airlines is among the carriers that piloted the technology.
How it works: Passengers get a COVID-19 test up to 72 hours before traveling.
- They log their test results from a certified laboratory into a smartphone app, where travelers also complete other health screening measures.
- The app then generates a quick response code that can be scanned by airline staff and border officials upon arrival.
Yes, but: A negative test result is merely a snapshot in time, and doesn't guarantee a person is virus-free when they travel.