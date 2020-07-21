Airlines seek COVID-19 testing to resume U.S.-Europe travel

Four U.S. and European airlines are asking government leaders to begin a joint coronavirus testing program so that transatlantic travel can resume.

Why it matters: Flights between the U.S. and Europe are a huge source of profit for the airline industry, which has collapsed since the pandemic hit. But government restrictions effectively prevent all non-essential travel between the regions.

Driving the news: The CEOs of United Airlines, American Airlines, Deutsche Lufthansa and British Airways owner IAG Tuesday released a letter sent to Vice President Pence and Ylva Johansson, the European Union's commissioner for home affairs, pushing for the international testing effort.

What they're saying: “Given the unquestioned importance of transatlantic air travel to the global economy as well as to the economic recovery of our businesses, we believe it is critical to find a way to re-open air services between the U.S. and Europe,” they wrote.

Testing all passengers and crew would help boost public confidence without quarantine requirements or entry restrictions, the executives added in the letter.

Context: The EU currently bars visits of U.S. residents after relaxing a ban on nonessential travel from 15 countries with lower coronavirus infection rates, Bloomberg writes.

Britain requires that people arriving from the U.S. spend 14 days in self-imposed quarantine.

U.S. rules, meanwhile, essentially prevent travel by most Europeans.

Yes, but: It's not clear how routine rapid testing could be performed before boarding, or whether passengers would need to provide documentation of recent negative tests.

In April, Emirates became the first airline to conduct rapid on-site COVID-19 testing of passengers before they boarded their flights.

