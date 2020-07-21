43 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airlines seek COVID-19 testing to resume U.S.-Europe travel

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Four U.S. and European airlines are asking government leaders to begin a joint coronavirus testing program so that transatlantic travel can resume.

Why it matters: Flights between the U.S. and Europe are a huge source of profit for the airline industry, which has collapsed since the pandemic hit. But government restrictions effectively prevent all non-essential travel between the regions.

Driving the news: The CEOs of United Airlines, American Airlines, Deutsche Lufthansa and British Airways owner IAG Tuesday released a letter sent to Vice President Pence and Ylva Johansson, the European Union's commissioner for home affairs, pushing for the international testing effort.

What they're saying: “Given the unquestioned importance of transatlantic air travel to the global economy as well as to the economic recovery of our businesses, we believe it is critical to find a way to re-open air services between the U.S. and Europe,” they wrote.

  • Testing all passengers and crew would help boost public confidence without quarantine requirements or entry restrictions, the executives added in the letter.

Context: The EU currently bars visits of U.S. residents after relaxing a ban on nonessential travel from 15 countries with lower coronavirus infection rates, Bloomberg writes.

  • Britain requires that people arriving from the U.S. spend 14 days in self-imposed quarantine.
  • U.S. rules, meanwhile, essentially prevent travel by most Europeans.

Yes, but: It's not clear how routine rapid testing could be performed before boarding, or whether passengers would need to provide documentation of recent negative tests.

Updated 3 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of people infected with COVID-19 throughout the U.S. could be from six to 24 times higher than the reported rates from those regions, per data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The big picture: The analysis, based on antibodies tests, shows many people who did not exhibit symptoms may have been unknowingly spreading the virus within their communities.

Updated 13 hours ago - World

EU leaders strike "historic" $857 billion coronavirus recovery deal

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a last roundtable discussion following a four days European summit at the European Council in Brussels on Tuesday. Photo: Stephanie Lecocq/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

EU leaders agreed to a €750 billion ($857 billion) post-pandemic economic recovery package, summit chair Charles Michel confirmed in a tweet early Tuesday local time, stating: "Deal!"

Why it matters: French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement the agreement that was unanimously approved by all 27 EU leaders after almost five days of intense negotiations in Brussels marked "a historic day for Europe."

Updated 3 hours ago - Health

N.Y., N.J. and CT to require travelers from 31 states to quarantine

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Travelers from 31 states are now required to quarantine for 14 days when traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, per Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

Why it matters: The tri-state area, the original hub of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., has successfully flattened its curve and is reopening. Officials fear, however, that the surge of cases in others states across the country could erase progress in New York and its neighboring states.

