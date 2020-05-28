1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Airlines announce new coronavirus policies to adhere to social distancing

Travelers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia in March. Photo: Aizuddin Saad/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As air travel increases, many airlines are now offering options for travelers worried about social distancing on packed flights.

The state of play: After previously packing customers onto full flights despite assurances that planes would be sold only to 50% capacity, American Airlines announced Wednesday it will alert travelers about crowded planes before their trips and allow them to switch to other flights.

  • The announcement follows similar measures from United, which alerts customers when flights are 70% full.
  • Delta said it plans to add 100 flights in June so its planes fly no more than 60% full.
  • JetBlue is leaving middle seats open unless families are traveling together on its Airbus planes through July 6.
  • Southwest said it will leave middle seats open on Boeing 737 planes through the end of July.

Why it matters: These are the strongest measures yet put in writing by airlines to help stop the spread of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

  • Many airlines felt pressure from social media posts showing packed flights and legislators have weighed in seeking official social distancing mandates on planes.
  • Airlines also are trying to cope with massive revenue losses — American plans to reduce its management and support staff by about 30%.
Data: FactSet; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The intrigue: Airlines have been highly favored by stock traders over the past two weeks, as more begin to anticipate a quick rebound in consumer demand for air travel as cities around the U.S. reopen.

  • JETS, the U.S. global airline ETF, has delivered about four times the S&P 500's return over the past two weeks, though it remains well below year-to-date returns.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand has only eight active novel coronavirus cases and no COVID-19 patients in hospital after another day of zero new infections. However, the death toll has risen to 22.

Zoom in: A top health official told a briefing Thursday a 96-year-old woman was regarded to have recovered from COVID-19 at the time of her death. The virus is not recorded as the primary cause of her death on her death certificate. But he said it was decided to include her in the overall tally of deaths related to the coronavirus.

The end of the beginning on energy companies' net-zero carbon pledges

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Activist investors' push to make the world's largest energy companies commit to ambitious climate targets is entering a new phase.

Why it matters: A key thing to watch now is whether and how energy giants start providing more granular information on how to transform the pledges into concrete steps.

2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 2.1 million people filed for unemployment last week, the Department of Labor said on Thursday.

Why it matters: Even as states reopen their economies, the number of newly filed unemployment applications remains historically high as the pandemic slams the labor market.

