U.S. airlines saw 60% drop in passengers in 2020

U.S. airlines carried about 60% fewer passengers in 2020 compared with 2019, according to Department of Transportation data released Tuesday.

Why it matters: The drop underscores the dramatic impact that the coronavirus pandemic — and the travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders that hallmarked much of the year — had on the travel industry.

Details: Overall in 2020, domestic flights saw 58.7% fewer passengers from 2019, while the number of people taking international flights dropped by 70.4%.