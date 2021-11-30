Airbnb’s problematic Xinjiang rentals

Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian has found that Airbnb has more than a dozen homes available for rent in China's Xinjiang region, on land owned by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, an organization sanctioned by the U.S. for complicity in the genocide and forced labor of the minority-Muslim Uyghur population.

Plus, the new lure of "buy now, pay later" online.

And, on this Giving Tuesday — how the CEO and co-founder of CAVA views philanthropy.

Guests: Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Erica Pandey; and CAVA CEO Brett Shulman.

