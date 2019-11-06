Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced at the New York Times Dealbook conference on Wednesday that the company is rolling out new safety features on its platform, including verifying 100% of hosts and listings.
Why it matters: The focus on safety comes after five people were killed at a Halloween party at a Northern California home rental, and a recent Vice story highlighted fake identities on the platform — allegations the FBI is now looking into.
Details:
- Airbnb will ensure "100% of hosts and listings are reviewed and verified by the end of next year," Chesky said.
- The company will establish a “guest guarantee” in case a visitor arrives at an Airbnb that does not match the online listing's photos or descriptions.
- There will also be a "neighbor hotline" — available 24/7 and staffed by real people.
- Chesky added the company will review "high-risk" listings manually.
Between the lines: Chesky admitted the platform changes are all high-touch — meaning it's costlier than any efforts that could be automated. This represents a "significant investment," but it's "the very best outcome for our community ... and it will provide a lot more peace of mind," Chesky said.
- Airbnb's CEO also noted that the company has "cumulatively more money in the bank" than the $3.2 billion it has raised.
- Asked about its plans to go public and the possibility of a direct listing, Chesky would only say: "We ... don't need to raise new money." (A company doesn't raise money in a direct listing as it would in a traditional IPO.)