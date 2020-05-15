39 mins ago - Technology

Airbnb hires new operations chief as it eyes a post-virus recovery

Photo: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

Airbnb has hired Tara Bunch as its new head of global operations, overseeing customer service, trust and safety, and payments. Bunch is currently Apple's vice president of AppleCare.

The big picture: Bunch is filling a crucial gap since the departure of Airbnb's chief operations officer Belinda Johnson last year, especially as Airbnb, which has been hit hard by the collapse of the travel business during the pandemic, starts trying to make consumers comfortable staying in other people's homes again.

Pandemic brings Putin down to size

Watching Putin mark Victory Day, from a Dacha near Moscow. Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty

Russia’s surging coronavirus epidemic is now the world’s second-largest, behind the United States.

What to watch: As Russia becomes a new epicenter, President Vladimir Putin appears almost paralyzed.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil's health ministry added 844 and nearly 14,000 cases to its official tally on Thursday. The ministry noted that most of those infections and fatalities did not happen in the last 24 hours and were delayed from the official count due to investigations.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.4 million people and killed over 301,000 as of Thursday. More than 1.5 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (pver 1.4 million from 10.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 252,000).

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 4,437,442 — Total deaths: 302,025 — Total recoveries — 1,585,286Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 1,416,528 — Total deaths: 85,813 — Total recoveries: 246,414 — Total tested: 10,341,775Map.
  3. Public health: AMA cautions against use of coronavirus antibody tests to determine "immunity" — The pandemic is causing a mental health crisisCDC posts revised reopening guidelines after White House intervention.
  4. States: Cuomo says central and northern regions of New York state meet criteria to reopen Friday.
  5. Congress: Ousted vaccine doctor Rick Bright testifies that HHS leadership told him his pandemic warnings in January and February were "causing a commotion."
  6. Federal government: Trump, Azar attack Bright as "disgruntled employee."
  7. World: Russia's coronavirus epidemic brings Vladimir Putin down to size.
  8. Business: OpenTable forecasts 25% of U.S. restaurants to shutter permanently Treasury announces new guidance on PPP loans to help small businesses.
  9. 🎧 Podcast: The state of small business.
  10. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  11. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

