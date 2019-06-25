Airbnb doubles down on luxury vacations

Airbnb, the company whose brand is synonymous with budget-friendly home-sharing accommodations for travelers, is debuting a luxury rental tier on its marketplace, it told the New York Times Tuesday. The 2,000 properties have been selected from Luxury Retreats, which Airbnb acquired in 2017.

By the numbers: Airbnb saw a 60% increase in the past year in bookings that cost $1,000 or more a night (though it's unclear what portion of the company's overall business they make up).

