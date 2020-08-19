48 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb files confidential paperwork to go public

Photo: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

Airbnb said Wednesday that it confidentially submitted paperwork to the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

Why it matters per Axios' Dan Primack: Airbnb had been widely expected to go public earlier in the year, but paused when the pandemic incapacitated global hospitality. What's still unknown is how much the company has rebounded since this spring, and whether investors will effectively give the company a mulligan for 2020.

What to watch: Airbnb said it filed "initial public offering" paperwork. The company previously discussed the possibility a direct listing, either instead of an IPO or in concert with one.

  • "The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined," the company said in its Wednesday statement.

Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Former President Barack Obama, Sen. Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton headline tonight's speeches.

Alexi McCammond
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What to expect from Kamala Harris and Barack Obama's DNC speeches

Photos: Drew Angerer; Scott Olson via Getty Images

Former President Obama will tell Americans tonight that "democracy itself is on the line," setting the stage for a heavily personal and biographical appeal by Kamala Harris "for people to see themselves in her speech," advisers to both tell Axios.

Driving the news: Each is speaking on Day Three of the Democratic National Convention — with Harris capping the night when she formally accepts the vice presidential nomination on Joe Biden's ticket.

Mike Allen
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

"It is what it is" becomes DNC catchphrase

Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

It's the new "depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is" — President Bill Clinton's instant-classic evasion in grand jury testimony in 1998.

What's happening: President Trump's comment about the virus to Jonathan Swan on "Axios on HBO" — "It is what it is" — became an online sensation.

