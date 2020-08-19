Airbnb files confidential paperwork to go public

Airbnb said Wednesday that it confidentially submitted paperwork to the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

Why it matters per Axios' Dan Primack: Airbnb had been widely expected to go public earlier in the year, but paused when the pandemic incapacitated global hospitality. What's still unknown is how much the company has rebounded since this spring, and whether investors will effectively give the company a mulligan for 2020.

What to watch: Airbnb said it filed "initial public offering" paperwork. The company previously discussed the possibility a direct listing, either instead of an IPO or in concert with one.

"The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined," the company said in its Wednesday statement.

