What it will take to make the skies friendly again

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Mandatory self-defense training, an industrywide "no-fly list" for disruptive passengers, and the end of to-go cups for alcohol are the changes airline crews want so they can stop being afraid to go to work.

Why it matters: Flying has become so dangerous for crew members, due to attacks by violent passengers, that airline unions are asking for government help in bringing civility back to the skies.

  • They want to see tougher penalties and a coordinated response to violent behavior that they say puts everyone onboard at risk.
  • If disruptions or defiance of crew instructions keep happening, "we are in jeopardy of missing cues to a coordinated attack or handing tools to those who wish to do us harm," says Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.
  • "Flight attendants have one message for everyone who touches aviation and the lawmakers charged with oversight of our industry: Make it stop."

Driving the news: Nelson was among the airline industry officials testifying Wednesday at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on the impact of federal support for airlines during the COVID pandemic.

Violent incidents contributed to a shortage of workers during highly publicized operational breakdowns that some airlines experienced earlier this year, Nelson testified.

  • As travel rebounded, airlines built pre-pandemic overtime hours into their schedules, she explained, but aviation workers were not as willing to work overtime because of unruly passengers and concerns about COVID.
  • Those problems disappeared after airlines offered overtime bonuses, she noted.
  • "Airline performance was off the charts over the Thanksgiving holiday travel week. There was no operational meltdown."

2021 saw a sharp increase in bad behavior among airline passengers, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration.

  • The FAA reported 5,664 unruly passenger incidents and 4,072 "mask-related incidents" through Dec. 14.
  • The agency initiated 1,030 investigations and 315 "enforcement cases."

Ground workers have also been assaulted, Nelson told lawmakers.

  • They have reported being repeatedly punched in the face, kicked, slammed against doors and counters, and even spat upon by passengers.
  • One reason is the growth of to-go alcohol in airports as a COVID social-distancing strategy, she said.
  • Faster response by police to incidents in the gate area could head off problems in the sky, she added.

What they're saying: "It is a much more difficult work environment for a flight attendant than it was two years ago," Alaska Airlines senior vice president Diana Birkett Rakow, tells Axios. "They didn't become flight attendants so they could be mask police."

  • She blamed the rise in unruly behavior on the stress of the pandemic and the "politicization" of masks and vaccines.

What to watch: The Justice Department recently directed U.S. attorneys to prioritize the prosecution of airline passengers who have committed federal crimes aboard aircraft.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
24 hours ago - Economy & Business

Clear will call an Uber so you make your flight

Holiday travel is expected to approach pre-pandemic levels. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Clear, the ID security company that aims to speed passengers through airport security, will now book you an Uber to make sure you arrive at your gate on time.

Why it matters: Holiday travel is expected to approach pre-pandemic levels this year, which could lead to extra stress for passengers, many of whom haven't traveled in two years.

Driving the news: Clear is partnering with Uber to integrate its ride-hailing platform directly into the Clear app’s "Home to Gate" feature.

  • Home to Gate analyzes traffic data, security screening wait times, and walking distance in the terminal to advise when you should leave your home or hotel to arrive at your gate on time.
  • The integration with Uber means you can even reserve an Uber ride ahead of time on Clear's app for no extra charge.

How it works: You don't have to be a Clear Plus member to use the Home to Gate feature, but access to Clear's expedited security lines requires membership.

  • Open the Clear app and tap "Home to Gate."
  • Share your location and flight details, and the app will tell you the best time to leave for your flight.
  • Tap the "Get A Ride With Uber'' button, and the Uber app will reserve your ride, with all your trip details.

What they're saying: "Travel is surging back this holiday season, and together with Uber, we are helping travelers have a more predictable and stress-free travel experience," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of Clear.

Sam BakerKavya Beheraj
1 hour ago - Health

COVID cases rising with Christmas — and Omicron — around the corner

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are climbing across the U.S., ahead of a busy holiday week that will likely help the virus spread even more.

By the numbers: The U.S. is now averaging about 122,000 new cases per day — a slight increase over the past week, but a 41% spike over the past two weeks.

Caitlin Owens
1 hour ago - Health

Booster mandates begin

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Businesses, employers and universities are taking the data into their own hands and requiring booster coronavirus shots.

Why it matters: Three shots work better than two at preventing infection, especially against the Omicron variant. But competing definitions of "fully vaccinated" based on where you live or work will inevitably confuse people.

