Air quality in American West among the worst in the world

The air quality in Portland has become the worst in the world — with Seattle, Los Angeles and Denver also ranking up there with notoriously polluted places like Delhi and Shanghai.

Why it matters: Big-city residents often consider themselves smugly immune to the physical wreckage of calamities like wildfires, floods and hurricanes. The pernicious smoke now blanketing the splendid cities of our nation's Western spine is a reminder that no one is exempt from climate change.

Where it stands: The EPA maintains a map on its website of the current air quality across the U.S. As of Thursday morning, Portland, Denver, Seattle, Fresno and countless smaller metropolises were girded by contour bands that signified "unhealthy," "very unhealthy" and "hazardous" air.

  • From Vancouver to Tijuana, the ozone and air-quality situation looked grim.
  • The threat is particularly grievous for children, the elderly and people with conditions like asthma or heart or lung disease.
  • Cloth masks won't protect against dirty air from wildfires, but N95 respirators — when worn correctly — can help.

Flashback: It's unthinkable to most Americans that Portland — which for years was lovingly mocked in the series "Portlandia" for its hyper-liberal eco-values — now has the worst air in the world, with an air pollution level deemed "hazardous."

  • The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Portland recently measured a whopping 303, according to a firm called IQAir; the runner-up city, with a measurement of 170, was Hanoi.
  • You can see a table of the cities around the world with the dirtiest air and their AQI readings here. The current top 20 include Portland, Seattle, Delhi, Los Angeles, Denver, Shanghai and Lahore.

Silver lining: San Francisco's air quality is currently considered "good."

Rebecca Falconer
Portland has world's worst air quality as West Coast fires raze 5 million acres

An aerial view of structures destroyed by wildfire and others spared by fire retardant in Talent, Oregon. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Portland, Oregon, recorded the poorest air quality in the world Tuesday, per IQ Air, as the West Coast wildfires burn across some 5 million acres.

Why it matters: The mega-fires have charred 3,154,107 acres in California, over 1 million in Oregon and more than 807,000 in Washington amid hazardous air conditions. Seattle has the world's third-worst air quality and Los Angeles the seventh, according to IQ Air. The blazes have killed at least 35 people and displaced tens of thousands. Thousands of structures have been destroyed.

Orion Rummler
Gov. Jay Inslee describes “cataclysmic” fire conditions in Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee in Olympia, Washington. Photo: Axios

Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) described the deadly wildfires sweeping the West Coast as "cataclysmic" for Washington state at an Axios virtual event on Thursday and said that climate change has made the problem worse.

What he's saying: "What we're experiencing in Washington is profound changes particularly in our grassland and our sage brush. It's incredibly dry, very hot, and as a result we have explosive conditions in the state of Washington," he said.

Rebecca Falconer
In photos: Historic wildfires rage across the U.S. West

A woman who lost her home at a trailer park surrounded by burned cars and properties destroyed in the Almeda Fire in Talent, Oregon, on Sept. 16. Photo: Paula Bronstein/AFP via Getty Images

79 large wildfires are burning across the U.S. West, mostly in California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho, per a Bureau of Land Management statement Wednesday.

The big picture: The mega-fires have killed at least 35 people and burned some 5 million acres in Oregon, Washington and California, where air quality is among the worst in the world. Smoke from the blazes has been affecting East Coast skies this week. It's also been spotted some 5,000 miles away in Europe.

