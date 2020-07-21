38 mins ago - Economy & Business

AIG to move headquarters to Rockefeller Center in New York

The AIG towers in New York City. Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images

AIG will move its world headquarters next year from New York City's Financial District to Rockefeller Center, where it will occupy 8 floors and 325,000 square feet, the corporation announced Tuesday.

The big picture: The move to 1271 Avenue of the Americas will see the insurance giant depart the city's Financial District after more than three decades. AIG will also consolidate the rest of its footprint in the area to two new locations, including one at the Goldman Sachs Tower.

Thought bubble, via Axios business editor Jennifer Kingson: The move is a shot in the arm for New York City, which has been suffering from corporate flight amid the pandemic.

  • Wealthy residents who can work from home have fled the city for the suburbs and vacation homes, turning the midtown area that AIG will occupy into a relative ghost town.
  • Wall Street firms are considering leaving the city or reducing their footprint, and a new report from the Partnership for New York City says that companies “expect only 10% of their employees to return to the office this summer and just 40% by year-end,” according to Bloomberg.

Dan Primack
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

More women are top VC decision-makers, but parity is a long way off

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

There has been a sizable increase in the percentage of female decision-makers at U.S. venture capital firms, albeit nothing near parity, according to an Axios analysis.

By the numbers: Nearly 12.4% of decision-makers at U.S. venture capital firms are women, up from 9.65% in a similar study conducted in February 2019.

Ursula PeranoDave Lawler
9 mins ago - World

U.K. government ignored Russian interference for years, report finds

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images

The U.K. government has ignored Russian campaigns to interfere in its democratic system for years, including during the contentious 2014 Scottish independence referendum and 2016 Brexit referendum, according to a long-delayed report released by Parliament on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The damaging report did not conclude whether the Russian influence campaigns were successful, but found that the U.K. government failed to be alert or avoided looking for evidence that the Kremlin was seeking to attack its democracy.

Axios
Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 14,735,331— Total deaths: 610,587 — Total recoveries — 8,330,275Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 3,831,450 — Total deaths: 140,914 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. States: Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes — Oklahoma jobless lines look like 1930s.
  4. Public health: We're still in the early stages of the vaccine race.
  5. Entertainment: Coronavirus dooms fall TV season.
  6. 🎧Podcast: The global clash over a coronavirus vaccine.
