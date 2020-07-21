AIG to move headquarters to Rockefeller Center in New York

AIG will move its world headquarters next year from New York City's Financial District to Rockefeller Center, where it will occupy 8 floors and 325,000 square feet, the corporation announced Tuesday.

The big picture: The move to 1271 Avenue of the Americas will see the insurance giant depart the city's Financial District after more than three decades. AIG will also consolidate the rest of its footprint in the area to two new locations, including one at the Goldman Sachs Tower.

Thought bubble, via Axios business editor Jennifer Kingson: The move is a shot in the arm for New York City, which has been suffering from corporate flight amid the pandemic.