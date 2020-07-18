1 hour ago - Technology

Researchers develop AI algorithm that can generate images

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

OpenAI's iGPT algorithm in action. Credit: OpenAI

An AI algorithm is capable of automatically generating realistic-looking images from bits of pixels.

Why it matters: The achievement is the latest evidence that AI is increasingly able to learn from and copy the real world in ways that may eventually allow algorithms to create fictional images that are indistinguishable from reality.

What's new: In a paper presented at this week's International Conference on Machine Learning, researchers from OpenAI showed they could train the organization's GPT-2 algorithm on images.

  • GPT-2 is best known as a text-generating algorithm, capable of absorbing the structure of language by training on billions of words off the internet and then "writing" passable text from a simple prompt.
  • After training on images, the OpenAI algorithm — now called iGPT — could be fed a visual prompt in the form of half an image and then fill in the rest of it.

How it works: Unlike algorithms that use supervised learning, which requires laborious amounts of labeled data, iGPT and GPT-2 use unsupervised learning on unlabeled data. That means much less human effort.

  • As Karen Hao points out in MIT Tech Review, the fact that both iGPT and GPT-2 use the same algorithm for different purposes is early evidence of more generalizable machine intelligence — which is, after all, OpenAI's aim.

What to watch: A few weeks ago OpenAI released GPT-3, as well as a new API for the tool, which is essentially "a robot that can write anything," as the journalist Alex Hern puts it.

The bottom line: A world where you can ask a robot to write, or create an image of, anything may be just around the corner, which is both exciting and terrifying.

Updated 31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 14,126,035 — Total deaths: 598,098 — Total recoveries — 7,931,486Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 3,676,942 — Total deaths: 139,748 — Total recoveries: 1,107,204 — Total tested: 44,203,733Map.
  3. Public health: FDA approves pooled testing for coronavirus — Gov. Cuomo clears New York City for Phase 4 of reopening — The pain of the coronavirus is about to get a lot worse.
  4. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November.
Mike Allen
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden's new plan to troll Trump

Joe Biden's campaign bought ads in swing states tomorrow during Chris Wallace's feisty "Fox News Sunday" interview with President Trump.

What he's saying: The minute-long ad, "Tough," will air in the major markets in the six core swing states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

John Lewis remembered as "one of the greatest heroes of American history"

Rep. John Lewis in 2016 with images and arrest record for leading a nonviolent sit-in at segreated lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1963. He tweeted in 2015, "Even though I was arrested, I smiled bc I was on the right side of history. Find a way to get in the way #goodtrouble." Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images


Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle joined civil rights leaders and other leading figures in paying tribute to Rep. John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80.

What they're saying: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden wrote in a statement Saturday: "We are made in the image of God, and then there is John Lewis. How could someone in flesh and blood be so courageous, so full of hope and love in the face of so much hate, violence, and vengeance?"

