Ahmaud Arbery murder suspects indicted on murder charges

Photo: Sean Rayford / Getty Images

A grand jury has indicted the three suspects who were charged in the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed in February in Glynn County, Georgia, the Cobb County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

What to know: The indictments charge Travis and Gregory McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr. on nine counts, including malice murder; four counts of felony murder; two counts of aggravated assault; false imprisonment; and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

  • Flashback: The McMichaels pursued Arbery, who was out for his daily jog, after telling police officers they suspected he had committed a burglary, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Why it matters: The video of Arbery's death, which surfaced in May, was among the catalysts for a wave of mass protests against racial injustice across the world this month.

What they're saying: “This is another step forward in seeking justice for Ahmaud. Our team from the Cobb Judicial Circuit has been committed to effectively bringing forward the evidence in this case and today was no exception," said Cobb County DA Joyette Holmes in a news release.

  • "It has been an effort of many agencies including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice who have worked together to get to this point. We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues.”

Georgia passes bipartisan hate crimes bill

Protesters in Brunswick, Georgia on June 4 after a court appearance by Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Georgia's legislature voted 127-38 on Tuesday to pass a bill requiring police officers to document when someone is subjected to a hate crime on the basis of race, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, religion or national origin.

The big picture, via the Wall Street Journal: Georgia has been weighing the passage of a hate crimes law for two decades.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 9,330,883 — Total deaths: 479,496 — Total recoveries — 4,684,213Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 2,369,806 — Total deaths: 121,846 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. States: N.C. governor issues statewide order to wear face coverings — N.Y., N.J. and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from hotspots.
  4. Public health: The U.S. divide on coronavirus masksThe pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism — 65% of Americans would rather return to lockdown if cases spike.
  5. Business: A $5 million prize for putting people back to work.
  6. Travel: One-third of group of spring breakers on Mexico trip contracted coronavirus.
Tuesday night's primary tides show cracks in the system

Voting in Kentucky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

There are plenty of votes left to be counted, but a few trend lines from Tuesday's primary elections are worthy of your time:

  1. The AOC-backed Justice Democrats showed considerable strength.
  2. President Trump's endorsement wasn't worth its weight in gold.
  3. The absentee balloting process will require a reset in expectations.
  4. America needs young people to step up as polling workers.
