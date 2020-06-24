Ahmaud Arbery murder suspects indicted on murder charges

A grand jury has indicted the three suspects who were charged in the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed in February in Glynn County, Georgia, the Cobb County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

What to know: The indictments charge Travis and Gregory McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr. on nine counts, including malice murder; four counts of felony murder; two counts of aggravated assault; false imprisonment; and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Flashback: The McMichaels pursued Arbery, who was out for his daily jog, after telling police officers they suspected he had committed a burglary, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Why it matters: The video of Arbery's death, which surfaced in May, was among the catalysts for a wave of mass protests against racial injustice across the world this month.

What they're saying: “This is another step forward in seeking justice for Ahmaud. Our team from the Cobb Judicial Circuit has been committed to effectively bringing forward the evidence in this case and today was no exception," said Cobb County DA Joyette Holmes in a news release.