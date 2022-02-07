"AgeTech" companies court digital seniors

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios
As the pandemic has coaxed older people to get more nimble with technology— even trolling TikTok to check out their grandkids' posts — tech companies are increasingly catering to their needs.
Why it matters: For seniors, learning to shop online, enjoy social media and use VR headsets can beat back isolation and loneliness — particularly during COVID-19. And to marketers, wealthy retirees look like an attractive sales niche, so they're tailoring products and services accordingly.
Driving the news: A new report from Euromonitor lists "empowered elders" as a top-10 global consumer trend for 2022. "Businesses have an opportunity to tailor their digital experience to target and meet the needs of this expanded online audience," the firm notes.
- Among people 60 and older, 60% visit social media sites at least once a week, and 21% play video games, Euromonitor found.
- 82% own a smartphone.
- "Alongside browsing and shopping online, Digital Seniors embrace virtual solutions for socializing, health screenings, finances and learning," according to the report.
A survey by Ericsson's ConsumerLab found that 7 in 10 seniors ages 65-74 were interested in trying out AR/VR headsets, primarily to pursue a skill or hobby, like cooking.
- Nursing home residents are using VR headsets for virtual travel experiences.
- 40% of older people want to use the digital world for "decorating their home virtually, experiencing sports or concerts, upgrading their home maintenance skills or to travel with a headset," Ericsson said in a blog post.
- "One in 5 also see other possibilities, like going to a virtual restaurant, trying out sports themselves or playing VR adventure games."
Between the lines: AARP runs an accelerator program, the AgeTech Collaborative, to fund startups that are developing products for people 50 and older.
- "Sitting at the intersection of longevity and technology, AgeTech includes products, services and experiences across industries that contribute to longer, healthier lives and empower people to choose how they live as they age," per the AgeTech Collaborative.
- Companies in the Collaborative's portfolio include Litesprite, which makes a "clinically-validated mental health video game," and Hank, which brings "the benefits of living in a retirement home into an aging loved one’s home."
The other side: Companies that sell old-fashioned medic alert buttons — of the "I've fallen and I can't get up" variety — have used the pandemic as an opportunity to vastly expand their services.
- Customers started activating the button more frequently after the pandemic started — not because of an emergency, but because they wanted someone to talk to or needed help reaching a doctor, handyman or plumber.
- As a result, companies like LifeStation are offering concierge-style menus to seniors who've been cut off from normal activities.
- These "extras" can include arranging a ride to the doctor or contacting a client's niece to arrange a catch-up phone chat — all activated by pressing the alert button and talking to someone in the call center.
"We're designed to call emergency services, but we'll call anybody you want us to," said Matt Solomon, general manager of LifeStation.
- They're starting to get into push notifications, like letting customers know that it's time to take their morning pills.
- "We're really selling into the idea that this is more of a lifestyle device, this is not just for emergency monitoring," Solomon said.
The bottom line: Technology aimed at seniors was getting more sophisticated before COVID, but the pandemic has given it a big push forward.