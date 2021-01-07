Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Scientists find the universe is 13.77 billion years old

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Nearly 10,000 galaxies seen in one part of the sky by the Hubble Space Telescope. Photo: NASA/ESA/STScI

The universe is 13.77 billion years old, according to a new measurement taken using a powerful telescope in Chile.

Why it matters: The precise age of the universe is an important factor for scientists trying to understand the evolution and expansion of the cosmos.

What they found: The Atacama Cosmology Telescope made the measurement by looking at fluctuations in the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB), the glow left behind after the Big Bang formed the universe.

  • Researchers used the telescope to effectively create a triangle in the sky, measuring distances between the Earth and two points of interest in the CMB and then extrapolate the distance between the two points.
  • Because the universe is expanding, measuring distances gives scientists a sense for how quickly that change is occurring and therefore the age of the universe.
  • The new research is detailed in a study published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics.

The big picture: Scientists have been mired in a debate about how fast the universe is actually expanding — a number known as the Hubble Constant.

  • Dating the universe to 13.77 billion years is in line with the age of the universe previously estimated using data from the Planck satellite, but other methods that measure the distances between stars have dated the universe as significantly younger.
  • "Now we've come up with an answer where Planck and ACT [Atacama Cosmology Telescope] agree," Simone Aiola an author of the study, said in a statement. "It speaks to the fact that these difficult measurements are reliable."

What's next: Scientists are continuing to gather data and double check their analyses in an attempt to resolve the Hubble Constant conflict.

  • "The growing tension between these distant versus local measurements of the Hubble constant suggests that we may be on the verge of a new discovery in cosmology that could change our understanding of how the Universe works," Michael Niemack, an author of the study said in the statement.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 mins ago - Technology

Twitch disables Trump's channel following chaos in D.C.

Photo illustration: Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twitch, the Amazon-owned live video streaming platform, disabled President Trump's account, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios on Thursday.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a string of platform efforts to take action on Trump's accounts following his calls for violence that resulted in the historic riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Orion Rummler
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi and Schumer call for Trump's immediate removal from office

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday called for Vice President Mike Pence and members of President Trump's Cabinet to remove him from office via the 25th Amendment.

Driving the news: Pelosi accused Trump of committing "seditious acts" and said keeping him in office for the next 13 days would be "very dangerous." She emphasized that the "overwhelming sentiment" of her caucus is to impeach Trump if Pence or the Cabinet do not act.

Axios
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigns after Capitol siege

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao is resigning in the wake of the invasion of the Capitol building by "March for Trump" protesters, which was egged on by President Trump.

Why it matters: Chao is the first Cabinet secretary to resign and is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

