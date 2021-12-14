Sign up for our daily briefing

WHO: Africa may not hit 70% vaccination target until late 2024

Residents wait at the Grassy Park civic center vaccination point in Cape Town, South Africa, on Nov. 30. Photo: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Africa may not hit the target of vaccinating 70% of the continent's population against COVID-19 until August 2024, the World Health Organization warned Tuesday.

Driving the news: The continent saw an 83% surge in new COVID-19 cases over the past week as full vaccination among residents remains low, underscoring the vast global disparity of COVID-19 vaccine access, WHO said.

  • Less than 8% of Africa's population has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to some richer countries that have started rolling out booster shots for residents, AP reports.
  • As of Dec. 13, just 20 African countries had vaccinated at least 10% of their population, according to the WHO.

What they're saying: "In a world where Africa had the doses and support to vaccinate 70% of its population by the end of 2021 — a level many wealthy countries have achieved — we probably would be seeing tens of thousands of fewer deaths from COVID-19 next year," WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said in a statement.

  • "But we can still save many lives if we can accelerate the pace of vaccination in early 2022," Moeti added.

Go deeper: Omicron threatens to deepen global vaccine disparities

Caitlin Owens
5 hours ago - Health

Biden official warns: COVID explosion imminent

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

New data from South Africa and Europe hint that Omicron cases are poised to explode in the U.S., where the vast majority of the population isn't well protected against infection.

Driving the news: A new analysis by South Africa's largest private insurer paints a picture of Omicron's clinical risk: Two doses of Pfizer's vaccine appear to be significantly less effective against severe disease with Omicron than previous variants.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
7 hours ago - Health

Study: COVID vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage

Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

COVID-19 vaccine passports led to increased vaccination uptake in countries with lower coverage — particularly among younger people, according to a study published in The Lancet Monday.

Why it matters: This is the first study to examine the impact of mandates that restrict access to venues such as restaurants and hair salons in response to the pandemic.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated Dec 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Omicron derails company holiday parties — Chief justice rejects request to block air travel mask mandate.
  2. Vaccines: Millions of America's seniors are vulnerable to Omicron — Fauci: Booster shots won't contribute to global vaccine disparities.
  3. States: N.Y. to impose indoor mask mandate for businesses without vaccine requirement — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases — South Africa's president tests positive for COVID — Report: Pandemic pushed over half a billion into extreme poverty.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow