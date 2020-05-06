Coronavirus layoffs hit African tech sector

Andela, a tech staffing platform focused on training and connecting African developers with U.S. companies, today confirmed to TechCrunch that it has laid off more than 11% of its staff, or 135 employees. Among its investors are Google Ventures and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Why it matters: Tech has been among the world's most resistant sectors to coronavirus-related troubles, with the Nasdaq nearly flat for the year, but it still isn't immune.

