More countries in Africa take action against coronavirus

Orion Rummler

A man receives a surgical mask and gloves in Cairo, Egypt, on March 21. Photo: Ziad Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rwanda, Uganda, Burkina Faso and other African countries are making new efforts to pause international travel and institute stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, AP reports.

Where it stands: South Africa and Egypt are currently two of the worst hot spots for COVID-19 in Africa. 10 people have died from the coronavirus in Egypt as of Saturday. Notably, South Africa has not reported any deaths or recoveries from the virus.

Flashback: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s first African director-general, called on the continent Thursday to “wake up” to the threat of the virus.

  • More countries are taking action: Travelers arriving to Ethiopia will undergo a mandatory quarantine starting Monday, per AP, and the Democratic Republic of Congo has closed its borders.

Dave Lawler

Africa scrambles to contain coronavirus

Students in Mogadishu. Photo: Abdirazak Hussein Farah/AFP via Getty

Several African countries recorded their first coronavirus cases this week, and case numbers accelerated in countries including South Africa, escalating fears that Africa could be the pandemic's next frontier.

Why it matters: While there are still just 600 cases across Africa — fewer than several European countries are recording each day — many countries will find it difficult to control the spread once it begins, or treat those who fall most seriously ill.

Mar 19, 2020 - World
Marisa Fernandez

WHO raises global coronavirus risk to "very high"

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization raised its global risk assessment for the novel coronavirus to "very high" Friday, its highest risk level as countries struggle with containing spread of the virus.

The big picture: This week, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized how countries' responses can make or break the chances of preventing more cases. Today, he said the alert "is a reality check for every government. ... The window of opportunity is closing. Wake up."

Feb 28, 2020 - Health
Jacob Knutson

Feb 25, 2020 - World