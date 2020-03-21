Rwanda, Uganda, Burkina Faso and other African countries are making new efforts to pause international travel and institute stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, AP reports.

Where it stands: South Africa and Egypt are currently two of the worst hot spots for COVID-19 in Africa. 10 people have died from the coronavirus in Egypt as of Saturday. Notably, South Africa has not reported any deaths or recoveries from the virus.

Flashback: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s first African director-general, called on the continent Thursday to “wake up” to the threat of the virus.

More countries are taking action: Travelers arriving to Ethiopia will undergo a mandatory quarantine starting Monday, per AP, and the Democratic Republic of Congo has closed its borders.

Go deeper: Africa scrambles to contain coronavirus