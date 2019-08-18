A suicide bombing at a crowded wedding party in Kabul killed at least 63 people and wounded 182 others, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said Sunday.

Details: The blast that struck Afghanistan's capital on Saturday night was the deadliest attack this year, AP notes. The Taliban denied any involvement in the attack, which it "strongly condemned," the BBC reports. "There is no justification for such deliberate and brutal killings and targeting of women and children," a spokesman said, per the BBC.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.