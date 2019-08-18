Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

Afghanistan bombing kills dozens at wedding

Afghan men investigate in a wedding hall after a deadly bomb blast in Kabul on August 18
Afghan investigators at the scene of the deadly wedding hall bomb blast in Kabul. Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

A suicide bombing at a crowded wedding party in Kabul killed at least 63 people and wounded 182 others, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said Sunday.

Details: The blast that struck Afghanistan's capital on Saturday night was the deadliest attack this year, AP notes. The Taliban denied any involvement in the attack, which it "strongly condemned," the BBC reports. "There is no justification for such deliberate and brutal killings and targeting of women and children," a spokesman said, per the BBC.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Afghanistan