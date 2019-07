Senate Republicans aren't sweating the prospect of the courts striking down the entire Affordable Care Act, insisting they'd be able to act quickly to repair the damage — despite their inability to coalesce around a replacement plan at any point over the past decade.

Driving the news: "Do I hope the lawsuit succeeds? I do," Sen. Kevin Cramer told Politico. "What I wish is we had some idea where we are going if it does succeed, as it looks more and more like it might."