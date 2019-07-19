Federal judge upholds Trump's expansion of non-ACA health plans

A D.C. federal judge upheld Friday the Trump administration's expansion of insurance plans that don't comply with the Affordable Care Act — a key part of its health care agenda.

The big picture: The Department of Health and Human Services last year allowed consumers to keep barebones, lightly regulated "short-term" health insurance for up to three years — longer than than the Obama administration had allowed. HHS does have the legal authority to change those limits as it sees fit, Judge Richard Leon ruled today.