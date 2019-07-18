The "Cadillac tax" looks like it's about to die

There may only be one source of bipartisan agreement when it comes to the Affordable Care Act — opposition to its revenues and cost-control measures. Nothing checks both of those boxes quite as effectively as the law's "Cadillac tax" — which is now on its way out.

Driving the news: In an overwhelming 419-6 vote, the House signed off yesterday on repealing the tax on high-value health plans. Repealing the tax will cost the federal government almost $200 billion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.