Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Affirm's 2-in-1 business model

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Buy-now-pay-later lender Affirm, which also filed to go public this week, seeks out the kind of customers that most lenders tend to shun, treats them very well, and builds loyalty that way.

Affirm also has a roaring business financing the purchase of Peloton exercise equipment, which is generally bought by a more well-heeled clientele, most of whom have abundant access to credit.

How it works: Affirm finances purchases on an item-by-item basis, often on a 0% interest basis.

  • In most cases Affirm gets paid by the merchant, out of the gross profit margin.
  • Consumers also sometimes pay simple interest, with no unpleasant surprises like late fees.

The big picture: Many younger millennials are sensibly wary of taking on debt. They prefer debit cards to credit cards, and like to feel in control of what little money they have.

  • For large purchases, Affirm offers what is effectively an old-fashioned installment plan, where you pay for the item over time.
  • CEO Max Levchin has said he likes to finance the purchase of items that last at least as long as the installment plan — things like mattresses or furniture or kitchen equipment. When consumers feel that they're paying off something they're still getting benefit from, he says, they're less likely to default on their payments.

Between the lines: Affirm has a longstanding deal with Peloton, which has been growing so fast during the pandemic that it now accounts for 30% of Affirm's revenues.

  • Peloton buyers are often older and richer than the core Affirm customer base, and more likely to be happy to use credit cards. But given the option to get 0% financing on their exercise bike, they'll take it.
  • By the numbers: Peloton paid Affirm more than $50 million just in the third quarter of this year. That more than makes up for the credit risk that Affirm is taking by lending to Peloton's customers.

The bottom line: The Peloton relationship has done a great job of boosting Affirm's revenues. But it's largely separate from the company's core business of providing simple credit products to the underbanked.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
Nov 18, 2020 - Economy & Business

Affirm files for IPO

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Affirm, a fintech company that lets online retailers provide pay-later options for customers, has filed to go public.

Why it matters: The company, founded by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, is the latest Silicon Valley "unicorn" to file for an IPO as the year draws to a close. A number of tech companies are rushing to go public before the end of the year, including Airbnb and DoorDash, with Roblox and others also rumored to be in the pipeline.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) tweeted Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The state of play: Scott is the second Republican senator to test positive this week, following Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley. Scott has already been in quarantine and says he'll now continue working from home until it's safe for him to return to Washington, D.C.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

DoorDash and Airbnb prove corporate giants can scale in small towns

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The race to scale isn't always won by the companies that dominate the largest markets.

Why it matters: DoorDash and Airbnb both filed to go public this week, ratifying the thesis that for real-world businesses, the road to multi-billion-dollar valuations does not need to go through major cities.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow