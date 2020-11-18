Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Affirm files for IPO

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Affirm, a fintech company that lets online retailers provide pay-later options for customers, has filed to go public.

Why it matters: The company, founded by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, is the latest Silicon Valley "unicorn" to file for an IPO as the year draws to a close. A number of tech companies are rushing to go public before the end of the year, including Airbnb and DoorDash, with Roblox and others also rumored to be in the pipeline.

By the numbers:

  • For the fiscal years ended June 30, 2019 and 2020, Affirm's revenue was $264.4 million and $509.5 million, respectively. It had net losses of $120.5 million and $112.6 million for those same periods.
  • For the three months ended Sept. 30, 2019 and 2020, it had revenue of $87.9 million and $174.0 million, respectively, with net losses of $30.8 million and $15.3 million.
  • It says that as of Sept. 30, more than 6.2 million consumers have completed about 17.3 million transactions with over 6,500 merchants via its service, with a total gross merchandise volume (net of refunds) of about $10.7 billion transacted since July 1, 2016.
  • The offering creates a dual-class stock structure, though there's a seven-year sunset at which Levchin's Class B common stock, which comes with 15 votes a share, will convert.
  • In addition to Levchin, other large shareholders include Khosla Ventures, Founders Fund, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Jasmine Ventures Pte.

Shawna Chen
42 mins ago - Health

Over a quarter-million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The United States topped 250,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday as infections soar in nearly every pocket of every state in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Why it matters: The sharp rise in the number of cases and fatalities has accelerated calls for government action. Wednesday's news exceeded infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci's March prediction in which he said "we should be prepared" that COVID-19 could kill 240,000 Americans.

Axios
2 hours ago - Podcasts

Joe Biden's plan to forgive student debt

President-elect Biden this week endorsed a proposal to immediately forgive up to $10,000 in student debt, with some experts arguing he could do so via executive action.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Mike Pierce, policy director for the Student Borrower Protection Center, about Biden's plan, why it matters and what comes next.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Pfizer says latest data shows its COVID vaccine is safe and 95% effective — Hospitals are short staffedInfections are rising almost everywhere in the U.S.
  2. Politics: Axios-Ipsos poll: Biden's rising COVID trust.
  3. Economy: How consumer spending slowdown affected U.S. businesses.
  4. Education: NYC will again close public schools.
  5. Sports: The Tokyo Olympics look set to go ahead with fans.
