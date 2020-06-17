1 hour ago - Health

Hospital systems Advocate Aurora, Beaumont in talks to merge

Beaumont's main hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. Photo: Elaine Cromie/Getty Images

Advocate Aurora Health and Beaumont Health have started formal merger discussions, the systems said today. The combined system would control 34 hospitals across Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, and would generate $17.5 billion in annual revenue, which would be larger than companies like Salesforce or Mastercard.

Why it matters: This transaction — which is being initiated during a pandemic that hospitals say has stretched them financially — would create one of the largest hospital systems in the Midwest. But the evidence has been thorough in showing hospital mergers don't lower prices and don't improve care quality.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
21 mins ago - Technology

The pandemic has unleashed a cyber crime wave

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Cyber criminal networks and individual opportunists have leveraged the coronavirus crisis to ramp up schemes to defraud businesses, credulous consumers and governments at all levels.

The big picture: This new wave of cyber crime, documented in a series of indictments, public disclosures and statements from U.S. officials, illustrates why the U.S. government sometimes refers to the “big four plus one” of cyber threats.

Margaret Harding McGill
35 mins ago - Technology

Justice Department reveals proposals to curb platforms' protections

Attorney General Bill Barr. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images.

The Justice Department is urging Congress to limit the legal protections enjoyed by online platforms, seeking to narrow the law so they shoulder more responsibility for what appears on their websites.

Why it matters: The DOJ's move is the latest in escalating attacks by lawmakers and the Trump administration on the law that gives websites protection from liability over content their users post.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:00 p.m. ET: 8,217,627 — Total deaths: 445,012 — Total recoveries — 3,983,649Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:00 p.m. ET: 2,143,193 — Total deaths: 117,129 — Total recoveries: 583,503 — Total tested: 24,449,307Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: "We haven't gotten out of our first wave."
  4. Business: PPP failed to get money where it was most needed.
  5. 🏀 Sports: Inside the NBA's Disney bubble.
  6. World: Beijing slashes 60% of flights amid new outbreak.
