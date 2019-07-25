On the other hand: This is yet another example of how the pending Brexit hasn't scared off many U.S. investors.

The bottom line: "Cobham, which employs 10,000 people and also makes electronic warfare systems and communications for military vehicles, was shaken by a string of profit warnings in 2016 and 2017, forcing it to raise cash from shareholders. CEO David Lockwood embarked on a turnaround strategy two and half years ago, focused on improving the company’s financial and operating performance." — Paul Sandle, Reuters.

