Job losses suggest labor market's "dark days" could return

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

The ADP private payrolls report showed U.S. employers cut 123,000 non-government jobs in December, the first net job loss since April.

Why it matters: There are still 10 million more unemployed Americans than there were in February and the report suggests a weak job climate could persist, despite recent relief efforts from Congress.

The big picture: Job gains have been slowing since May when the U.S. unexpectedly added 2.5 million jobs, and if Friday's numbers from the Labor Department follow the ADP report's direction the trajectory will have reversed the labor market's recovery in just eight months.

  • Economists had expected employers to add 340,000 private sector jobs last month.

The intrigue: The largest firms in the country (those with more than 1,000 employees) shed 169,000 positions.

Be smart: Big companies are flush with cash right now thanks to the Fed's massive market interventions in March that reopened credit markets and sent the cost of new debt back toward record lows.

  • The fact that large firms are cutting jobs, rather than hiring, points to the arrival of the new employment paradigm I wrote about in September wherein businesses are doing everything they can to ramp up productivity while also reducing costs, largely in the form of jobs and labor expenses.
  • Big corporations are now fighting for a “bigger piece of a smaller pie” thanks to the coronavirus pandemic's negative impact on household budgets, and are unable to raise prices meaningfully but also need to push forward with technology upgrades and investment to compete.

What to watch: The Fed noted in the minutes of its most recent meeting that "participants saw increased challenges for the economy in the coming months," due to surging COVID-19 cases and reduced spending, especially on services requiring in-person contact.

The last word: “America’s great jobs machine ran into a wall of rising coronavirus cases and state lockdowns which puts the entire economic recovery from recession at risk,” Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG, told Reuters.

  • “The heart of every recession is job losses and right now the decline in jobs at year end is hinting that the dark days of the labor market last spring have returned.”

Go deeper

Mike AllenJonathan Swan
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exodus begins for White House staff after pro-Trump siege on Capitol

Trump shown speaking on a monitor in the White House briefing room about the Capitol insurrection. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

President Trump enjoys the fervent support of tens of millions of Americans. But his closest friends and paid White House officials — many of the Trumpiest Trumpers we know — are avoiding him like the plague.

Behind the scenes: The president's final days in office will be lonely ones. Some stalwart aides and confidants — after years of enduring the crazy and trying to modulate the chaos — have given up trying to communicate with him, considering him mentally unreachable.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

U.S. markets unbothered by Capitol insurrection

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. stock prices were generally higher on Wednesday and riskier assets in most markets rose as investors showed little worry about protests in Washington, D.C. that devolved into violence and looting at the nation's capital by supporters of President Trump.

What happened: "The market primarily is looking at an economic recovery in the second or third quarter and hasn’t seen anything in the pandemic or political situation to change that view," Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet, tells Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

How right-wing media explained the pro-Trump siege of the Capitol

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

You can't understand America, 2021, without watching how right-wing media explained a mob storming the U.S. Capitol for the first time since the early 19th century.

The big picture: The right's favored media — conservative TV, websites and social networks — offered an alternate reality in which everyone but pro-Trump rioters were to blame for the mayhem at the Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

