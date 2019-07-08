Details: Moran said in a statement to news outlets he reached his decision "based on an open investigation into the nature of some of my personal email correspondence over the past couple of years and for continuing to maintain a professional relationship with a former staff officer, now retired, who had while in uniform been investigated and held accountable over allegations of inappropriate behavior."

"To be clear, my decision to maintain this relationship was in no way an endorsement or tacit approval of this kind of conduct. I understand how toxic it can be to any team when inappropriate behavior goes unrecognized and unchecked. Every Sailor is entitled to serve in an environment free of harassment or intimidation."

— Adm. William Moran statement

The big picture: The person at the heart of the matter was not named, but officials told AP, NBC News and the Washington Post Moran is retiring because of his association with Chris Servello.

Servello was removed from his position as the spokesman for Adm. John Richardson, the chief of naval operations, in 2017 amid allegations that he behaved inappropriately toward women while dressed as Santa Claus at a December 2016 Navy Christmas party.

An investigating officer said in a report obtained by USA Today that Servello had shown a pattern of using his professional reputation and community standing "as an advantage in attempting to develop sexual relationships."

What's next? Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson will stay on until a new CNO is nominated, according to NBC News, citing defense officials. The law prevents Richardson from serving as CNO for more than 4 years, a date he'd reach on Sept. 17, NBC News notes.