House Republicans' effort to censure Adam Schiff fails

Adam Schiff stands next to a flag gesturing with a hand while speaking.
Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

An effort by House Republicans to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for his actions in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump failed with a 218-185 party-line vote on Monday.

The backdrop: The resolution, crafted by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) centered on Schiff's mocking interpretation of Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a committee hearing last month, which it called "a false retelling" that "misled the American people." The incident prompted Trump to brand Schiff "a sick man" at the time.

Read the failed resolution:

