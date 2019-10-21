House Republicans' effort to censure Adam Schiff fails

An effort by House Republicans to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for his actions in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump failed with a 218-185 party-line vote on Monday.

The backdrop: The resolution, crafted by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) centered on Schiff's mocking interpretation of Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a committee hearing last month, which it called "a false retelling" that "misled the American people." The incident prompted Trump to brand Schiff "a sick man" at the time.