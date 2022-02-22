Activision CEO set for $15M “golden parachute” in Microsoft deal

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
There are big potential payouts ahead for controversial Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, according to an extensive SEC filing about Microsoft’s planned $69 billion acquisition of the company.
Why it matters: Kotick has faced scrutiny and calls for his resignation over widespread sexual misconduct allegations at Activision Blizzard but appears set to profit.
Details: Microsoft and Activision propose that Kotick could receive as much as $22 million in stock in July or later, if Activision’s board sees improvement in company culture.
- Measured improvements would include the implementation of a zero-tolerance harassment plan and an increase in hiring women and non-binary people.
- Kotick took a pay cut in October in response to the company’s scandals and said he was forgoing bonuses until the board saw improvement.
- The filing also indicates that the board may extend Kotick’s contract by 12 months beyond its current March 2023 expiration. Kotick has not been expected to remain at the company long after the merger, a source told Axios’ Ina Fried earlier this year.
- Should Kotick be fired without cause by Microsoft, he’ll get a $15 million “golden parachute,” according to the filing's compensation proposal.
Between the lines: The filing reveals that Microsoft gaming executive Phil Spencer began talks with Kotick about a potential acquisition on Nov. 19, three days after a Wall Street Journal expose that said Kotick knew of sexual misconduct at the company for years.
- The investigation walloped Activision Blizzard’s stock price well below even Microsoft’s opening bid of $80 per share.
- Over the course of a month of negotiation, Activision got Microsoft to $95/share.
- Kotick owns (or has the right to acquire) 6.5 million shares, which will be worth $619 million at Microsoft’s price.
Other intrigues from the filing:
- Four other companies approached or were approached by Activision about an acquisition but little came of it.
- An unnamed individual also made a play to solely acquire Blizzard, an inquiry that Activision Blizzard’s board slow-walked in part because “prior dealings” with that person raised concern about possible leaks.
- Among the deal’s parameters, Activision Blizzard is generally prohibited from entering a collective bargaining agreement with employees but could do so with Microsoft’s approval. Some of the company’s workers have been attempting to unionize.
- A long-term revenue estimate prepared in November indicates Activision Blizzard expects a dramatic, nearly $2.5 billion revenue increase in 2023. It’s a potential sign of major releases that year, possibly including the recently delayed Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV.
Sign up for the new Axios Gaming newsletter here.