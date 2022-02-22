Sign up for our daily briefing

Activision CEO set for $15M “golden parachute” in Microsoft deal

Stephen Totilo

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

There are big potential payouts ahead for controversial Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, according to an extensive SEC filing about Microsoft’s planned $69 billion acquisition of the company.

Why it matters: Kotick has faced scrutiny and calls for his resignation over widespread sexual misconduct allegations at Activision Blizzard but appears set to profit.

Details: Microsoft and Activision propose that Kotick could receive as much as $22 million in stock in July or later, if Activision’s board sees improvement in company culture.

  • Measured improvements would include the implementation of a zero-tolerance harassment plan and an increase in hiring women and non-binary people.
  • Kotick took a pay cut in October in response to the company’s scandals and said he was forgoing bonuses until the board saw improvement.
  • The filing also indicates that the board may extend Kotick’s contract by 12 months beyond its current March 2023 expiration. Kotick has not been expected to remain at the company long after the merger, a source told Axios’ Ina Fried earlier this year.
  • Should Kotick be fired without cause by Microsoft, he’ll get a $15 million “golden parachute,” according to the filing's compensation proposal.

Between the lines: The filing reveals that Microsoft gaming executive Phil Spencer began talks with Kotick about a potential acquisition on Nov. 19, three days after a Wall Street Journal expose that said Kotick knew of sexual misconduct at the company for years.

  • The investigation walloped Activision Blizzard’s stock price well below even Microsoft’s opening bid of $80 per share.
  • Over the course of a month of negotiation, Activision got Microsoft to $95/share.
  • Kotick owns (or has the right to acquire) 6.5 million shares, which will be worth $619 million at Microsoft’s price.

Other intrigues from the filing:

  • Four other companies approached or were approached by Activision about an acquisition but little came of it.
  • An unnamed individual also made a play to solely acquire Blizzard, an inquiry that Activision Blizzard’s board slow-walked in part because “prior dealings” with that person raised concern about possible leaks.
  • Among the deal’s parameters, Activision Blizzard is generally prohibited from entering a collective bargaining agreement with employees but could do so with Microsoft’s approval. Some of the company’s workers have been attempting to unionize.
  • A long-term revenue estimate prepared in November indicates Activision Blizzard expects a dramatic, nearly $2.5 billion revenue increase in 2023. It’s a potential sign of major releases that year, possibly including the recently delayed Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV.

Dave Lawler
49 mins ago - World

Blinken cancels meeting with Russian counterpart over Ukraine invasion

Blinken (foreground) with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Ina Fassbender/Pool via Getty

Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced on Tuesday that he had canceled a planned meeting on Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov due to Russia's move into eastern Ukraine.

Why it matters: While Blinken said he remained "committed to diplomacy," the channels through which U.S. and European officials had hoped to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine are now closing. Blinken said it is now clear that President Vladimir Putin intended to invade all along.

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo for Axios)
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Thousands of Chicago students and their parents to get full college scholarships

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Thousands of Chicago students — plus their parents — will have a better shot at graduating from college with a full-ride scholarship program announced at five public schools on Tuesday.

The big picture: The program will give mostly Black and Latino students scholarships starting in the fall semester.

Dave LawlerZachary Basu
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Biden sanctions Russian banks and declares Ukraine invasion has begun

President Biden announced what he called the "first tranche" in a series of stiff sanctions to punish Russia for invading Ukraine, targeting two Russian banks and the country's sovereign debt.

Why it matters: Biden said Russia's recognition of two separatist "republics" in eastern Ukraine and decision to deploy troops there indicated Vladimir Putin was "carving out a big chunk in Ukraine" and "setting up a rationale to go much further."

