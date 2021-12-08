Sign up for our daily briefing

Activision Blizzard employee calls for $100 million victims fund

Photo: Megan Farokhmanesh, Axios

A current Blizzard employee and her prominent lawyer held a press conference outside of Blizzard’s Irvine, Calif. headquarters Wednesday, detailing harassment allegations and calling for a victims fund “in excess of $100 million.”

Why it matters: It was another first in the Activision Blizzard workplace abuse scandal, which has already seen some of the game industry’s most significant and unprecedented labor actions.

  • Now there's the involvement of Lisa Bloom, a lawyer and former Harvey Weinstein adviser who previously represented accusers of former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

The details: Bloom introduced attendees to Christine, a four-year Blizzard veteran whose last name was not provided due to privacy concerns.

  • Christine described years of harassment at the studio: “I've been subjected to rude comments about my body, unwanted sexual advances, inappropriately touched, subjected to alcohol-infused team events and cube crawls, invited to have casual sex with my supervisors, and surrounded by a frat boy culture that's detrimental to women.”
  • She said she was initially brushed off when she complained and was later demoted.

Bloom’s press conference was full of strong words but was sparsely attended.

  • Onlookers included a handful of reporters, some activists and a contingent of Blizzard PR people.
  • Bloom had hyped the press conference the day before and live-streamed it on Instagram.

After Christine shared her account, Bloom listed three demands, including an apology, an independent audit and an increase in the company’s victims fund.

  • The $18 million offered in a proposed settlement between the game maker and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is “woefully inadequate,” she said.

What they’re saying: An Activision representative said the company was unable to address specific questions about how Christine was treated or about Bloom’s demands by press time.

  • But they provided a broader statement that said, in part: “We appreciate the courage of our current and former employees in coming forward with reports of misconduct, and we are truly sorry for any victims of people whose conduct did not live up to our values.”
  • “We are in the process of implementing significant changes and improvements to the scope, structure and efficiency of our compliance and human resources teams, reporting systems and transparency into our investigation process.”

What’s next: It’s unclear what Bloom’s next move will be or if she’ll wind up representing more alleged victims, as she did in the matter that led to O’Reilly’s Fox News ouster.

  • She encouraged more to come forward.
  • Meanwhile, new developments are possible this week and next in the state and federal misconduct lawsuits against Activision Blizzard, as the parties involved are scheduled to meet to discuss next steps.

Emma Hurt
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump-backed Perdue says he wouldn’t have certified Georgia 2020 results

Perdue at a December 2020 campaign event in Columbus, Ga. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue wouldn’t have signed the certification of the state’s 2020 election results if he had been governor at the time, the former Senate Republican told Axios.

  • “Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now. They had plenty of time to investigate this. And I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated and that’s all we were asking for," he said.

Why it matters: There has been no evidence widespread fraud took place in Georgia's elections last year and the November results were counted three times, once by hand.

Yacob Reyes
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Beijing Olympics: These countries have announced diplomatic boycotts

Photo: Zhang Qiang/VCG via Getty Images

Several countries, including Canada and Australia, have announced they will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to protest human rights abuses committed by China's government.

Driving the news: Leaders have faced pressure from human rights groups and others to boycott the Games, pointing to the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang region and other abuses.

Axios
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Biden directs federal government to become carbon neutral by 2050

President Biden speaking to reporters outside of the White House on Dec. 8.

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that requires the federal government achieve multiple goals related to reducing its carbon emissions, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Why it matters: Meeting the objectives of the order would require a massive investment by the federal government to buy electric vehicles, upgrade buildings and change how it procures electricity.

