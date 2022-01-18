Sign up for our daily briefing

$69 billion sale to Microsoft could boost Activision Blizzard's tattered image

Nathan Bomey
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in July 2019. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard sets the stage for the gaming giant to remove its sexual misconduct scandal from the spotlight, business ethicists say.

Why it matters: Mergers and acquisitions come with cultural shake-ups — and that’s precisely what Activision needs.

Flashback: The company is accused of failing to address incidents of sexual assault, harassment and discrimination.

  • Its stock has fallen by about 10% since allegations were publicized in July, making it a cheaper acquisition target.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Stephen Totilo: Microsoft's gaming division has built a positive reputation through its work on accessibility and the promotion of an inclusive gaming environment.

What they're saying: "It is an opportunity for a reset," Peter Jaworski, a Georgetown University professor of business ethics, tells Axios.

The bottom line: "Your reputation disappears at the end of your independent existence," says Charles Elson, corporate governance professor at the University of Delaware.

California sues Activision Blizzard over unequal pay, "sexist culture"

Axios
37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell

Rudy Giuliani. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot released its latest round of subpoenas on Tuesday evening, this time focusing on several of former President Trump's lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and former adviser Boris Epshteyn.

Why it matters: The panel said the four individuals subpoenaed were involved in efforts publicly promote Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud as well as efforts to "disrupt or delay" the certification of the election's results.

Zachary Basu
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

U.S. warns Russia may attack Ukraine from Belarus

Belarus dictator AlexPhoto: Mikhail Klimentyev\TASS via Getty Images

The U.S. believes that Russia may use joint military exercises inside Belarus as cover for an invasion of Ukraine from the north, according to a senior State Department official.

Why it matters: New deployments to the Belarus-Ukraine border in the coming weeks — in addition to the 100,000 Russian troops already encircling Ukraine from the north, east and south — could allow Russia to open up a new front less than 100 miles from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Yacob Reyes
Yacob Reyes
5 hours ago - Health

Government website for free COVID tests launches early

COVID-19 rapid at-home test kits. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The website where Americans can request free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests from the government launched Tuesday and is now accepting orders.

Driving the news: The website went live in its beta phase and is operating at a limited capacity a day before its official launch. Every home in the U.S. is eligible for up to four COVID tests, according to the website.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow