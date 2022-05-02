Activision is recommending that its shareholders vote against a proposal from New York state that the company issue an annual report about abuse, harassment and discrimination in its workplace.

Why it matters: The proposal, first made in February, is a push for transparency about the wrongs at a scandal-racked company.

Such proposals often fail, but last year Microsoft shareholders voted for such a report over the objections of that company’s board.

New York's proposed report would include:

The “total number of pending sexual abuse, harassment or discrimination complaints the company is seeking to resolve.”

The amount of money Activision spent settling misconduct claims in the past three years

The number of pending misconduct complaints facing the company.

What they’re saying: “The Board believes that, rather than diverting energy and resources toward creating yet another report, we should continue to directly respond to employee concerns,” the company noted in a filing on Friday evening.

An Activision rep told Axios the company "is committed to transparency," referencing recent company reports about pay and workplace changes. "We intend to continue that approach in the future.”

Between the lines: New York is pushing for similar reports from Tesla and Starbucks.

Regarding Activision, it cited California’s ongoing investigation of the company, which it says identified problems impacting 2,500 people who could deserve as much as $930 million in recompense.

Activision says that estimate is “based on faulty assumptions, inaccurate guesses about factual matters and multiple mathematical errors.”

Activision is also urging a no vote on a proposal from the AFL-CIO to add a member to its board who is voted on by employees.

It says such a selection would side-step its own selection process for qualified board members.

What's next: The vote on these proposals is scheduled for Activision's annual meeting on June 21.

