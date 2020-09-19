ActBlue collects record-breaking $30 million in hours after Ginsburg's death

ActBlue, the Democratic donation-processing site, reported a record-breaking $30 million raised from 9 pm Friday to 9 am Saturday in the aftermath of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, NPR writes and ActBlue confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters via the New York Times: "The unprecedented outpouring shows the power of a looming Supreme Court confirmation fight to motivate Democratic donors."

By the numbers: In the 9 pm hour, ActBlue saw $6.2 million donated, and another $6.3 million in the 10 pm hour — totaling more than $100,000 each minute, according to the Times.