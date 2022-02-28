Accessories for a Tesla truck that doesn't exist

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

An entire cottage industry has sprung up around Tesla's proposed Cybertruck, with crowd-funded entrepreneurs designing accessories for an outlandish pickup truck that doesn't yet exist.

What's happening: Jalopnik provided a fun rundown the other day of all the budding engineers eager to capitalize on the Cybertruck — if and when it ever goes on sale.

There's the CyberLandr (above), a pop-up camper that claims $110 million in "pre-orders" and features a bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom, and office when fully deployed.

Its designer claims to have raised $540,000 in a crowd-funding campaign and said it is opening an R&D center near Tesla's planned factory in Texas.

Cybercat, designed by a Seattle engineer, is a set of add-on pontoons that turn your Cybertruck into a boat.

Form Camper, another would-be Cybertruck RV, has perhaps wisely designed its unit to work with other electric trucks as well.

Where it stands: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in January that production of the Cybertruck, first shown in 2019, has been delayed again — this time until at least 2023. Skeptics wonder if it'll ever come to market.

What they're saying: Lance King, CEO and founder of CyberLandr, remains optimistic.