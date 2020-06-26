1 hour ago - Health

ACA enrollment up 46% due to coronavirus job losses

More people are signing up for ACA coverage due to coronavirus layoffs. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The number of people who lost jobs and related health coverage and then signed up for Affordable Care Act health plans on the federal website was up 46% this year compared with 2019, representing an increase of 154,000 people, the federal government said in a new report.

The bottom line: The rush of people going to HealthCare.gov was tied to "job losses due to COVID-19," the government said.

Yes, but: Medicaid enrollment due to coronavirus-related job losses appears to be growing even faster than enrollment in ACA plans, according to the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute.

Go deeper: Medicaid will be a coronavirus lifeline

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Israel said it would work with the United Arab Emirates' health ministers for research and technology development to combat the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday, per the Jerusalem Post.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic's spread around the globe looks to be intensifying, bringing closer a worst-case scenario in which many of the world's developing countries are left with economic damage that is deep and long-lasting.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kim Hart
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Cities put major construction projects on hold as coronavirus budget crunch looms

Construction workers wearing masks work on a road in New York City in May. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Major infrastructure projects have been put on ice, economic development programs are getting the ax, and workers are losing their jobs.

Why it matters: These are the realities for localities dealing with multimillion-dollar budget holes while also continuing to pour money into COVID-19 response as cases spike.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated Jun 25, 2020 - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut imposed a travel advisory and 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates from midnight Thursday.

The big picture: Cases are rising across the U.S., with 34,516 new coronavirus cases and 751 deaths reported on Wednesday, per Johns Hopkins.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow