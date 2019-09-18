Abortions in U.S. reach lowest level since 1973

The U.S. counted 862,000 abortions in 2017, the lowest level since the procedure became legal nationwide in 1973, reports the AP.
The big picture: Fewer women are becoming pregnant, according to a report from the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
- A likely factor is increased accessibility of contraception under the Affordable Care Act, which required most private health insurance plans to cover contraceptives without out-of-pocket costs.
The state of play: Abortions are decreasing in all parts of the country, regardless of red states passing greater restrictions or blue states increasing access.
By the numbers:
- Abortion rates increased in only 5 states and D.C. between 2011 and 2017.
- Even though 400 state laws restricting abortion access were passed between 2011 and 2017, the majority of the decline happened in states that didn't pass any new restrictions.
- People who are having abortions are increasingly using medication over surgery. The "abortion pill" accounted for 39% of abortions in 2017.
