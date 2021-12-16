Sign up for our daily briefing

FDA makes abortion pills more accessible

Activists prepare to take abortion pill while demonstrating in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices hear hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it will issue new guidance that will make abortion pills more accessible in some states, even after the pandemic.

Why it matters: The move makes permanent pandemic-era guidance that allowed people to access the medication through telemedicine and receive the pills by mail, where permitted by state law. Before the FDA temporarily changed the rule due to the pandemic, people were required to go to doctor's offices, hospitals or clinics to receive the mifepristone abortion pill.

Details: The FDA said it will remove the requirement that mifepristone "be dispensed only in certain healthcare settings, specifically clinics, medical offices, and hospitals."

  • It will add a requirement that says pharmacies that dispense the drug "be specially certified."

Yes, but: The abortion pill is either heavily restricted or banned in almost half of U.S. states, and more could follow suit.

Still, abortion pill advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union, say the move will enable "patients to end their pregnancies as soon as they are ready, without needless costs and burdens."

  • Abortion rights activists are heralding abortion pills as a potential option in places where clinics may have to close if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

What they're saying: "From the person living in a rural community hundreds of miles from the nearest clinic to the patient who wants to access this essential care in the privacy and comfort of their home, the FDA’s decision will come as a tremendous relief for countless abortion and miscarriage patients," Georgeanne Usova, senior legislative counsel at the ACLU, said in a statement.

Flashback: The FDA initially temporarily changed the guidance in April in response to an ACLU lawsuit that argued accessing the drug in person during a pandemic put "unnecessary risks of contracting COVID-19."

Go deeper: Red states crack down on abortion pills

Read the FDA's decision:

Asher Price
Dec 15, 2021 - Axios Austin

Texas and other states crack down on abortion pills

Data: Guttmacher and Axios research; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

As the U.S. Supreme Court signals a potential end to Roe v. Wade, abortion rights activists are heralding abortion pills as a potential option in places where clinics may have to close — but Texas and other red states are already cracking down on them.

Driving the news: A new Texas law went into effect this month that that bars access to abortion pills after seven weeks of pregnancy.

  • The law also makes it illegal to send abortion pills through the mail.
  • That's in addition to the ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which the Supreme Court last week declined to block.
Zachary Basu
35 mins ago - World

Senate confirms Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China

Nicholas Burns. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Senate voted 75-18 on Thursday to confirm Nicholas Burns, a widely respected former career diplomat, as U.S. ambassador to China.

Why it matters: Burns — the first Senate-confirmed ambassador in Beijing in more than 14 months — will inherit the most complex and high-stakes bilateral relationship in the world.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci: It's not too late to get boosted for the holidays

Anthony Fauci during a Dec. 9 meeting with President Biden and the White House Covid-19 Response Team on the Omicron variant. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci tells Axios that public health officials are urging people to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters in light of waning antibody immunity and rising infections from Delta.

Driving the news: The Omicron variant is also now spreading in the United States. It's been shown to be highly transmissible and more able to evade vaccines, but a third shot or booster of an mRNA vaccine re-ups protection against Delta and Omicron, Fauci says.

