South Carolina governor signs bill banning most abortions in the state

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) signed a bill into law on Thursday banning most abortions in the state.

Driving the news: Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in response, effectively blocking the measure from going into effect.

The House passed the bill by a 79-35 vote on Wednesday, and gave final approval in a second vote Thursday.

South Carolina joins about a dozen other states that have passed similar legislation in recent years.

Details: The"South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act" requires physicians to check for a heartbeat in the fetus.

If a heartbeat is detected — which typically occurs between six and eight weeks after conception — an abortion can be pursued only if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest, or if the pregnant person's life is in danger.

In cases of rape or incest, doctors who offer the procedure are required to report the crime to local law enforcement.

A pregnant person would not be punished for having an illegal abortion, but anyone who performs the operation may be charged with a felony, sentenced up to two years in jail and fined $10,000 if found guilty.

Yes, but: Opponents say many people don't know they are pregnant even after the six- to eight-week mark.

The big picture, via AP: "All of the bans passed by other states are tied up in court challenges."

Advocates of prohibitive abortion measures are working to get the issue to the Supreme Court in hopes that the justices would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court previously ruled that abortions are legal until a fetus is viable outside the womb — months after a heartbeat may be observed.

Go deeper: Life after Roe v. Wade