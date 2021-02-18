Sign up for our daily briefing

South Carolina governor signs bill banning most abortions in the state

The South Carolina statehouse. Photo: Epics via Getty Images

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) signed a bill into law on Thursday banning most abortions in the state.

Driving the news: Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in response, effectively blocking the measure from going into effect.

  • The House passed the bill by a 79-35 vote on Wednesday, and gave final approval in a second vote Thursday.
  • South Carolina joins about a dozen other states that have passed similar legislation in recent years.

Details: The"South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act" requires physicians to check for a heartbeat in the fetus.

  • If a heartbeat is detected — which typically occurs between six and eight weeks after conception — an abortion can be pursued only if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest, or if the pregnant person's life is in danger.
  • In cases of rape or incest, doctors who offer the procedure are required to report the crime to local law enforcement.
  • A pregnant person would not be punished for having an illegal abortion, but anyone who performs the operation may be charged with a felony, sentenced up to two years in jail and fined $10,000 if found guilty.

Yes, but: Opponents say many people don't know they are pregnant even after the six- to eight-week mark.

The big picture, via AP: "All of the bans passed by other states are tied up in court challenges."

  • Advocates of prohibitive abortion measures are working to get the issue to the Supreme Court in hopes that the justices would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.
  • The Supreme Court previously ruled that abortions are legal until a fetus is viable outside the womb — months after a heartbeat may be observed.

Go deeper: Life after Roe v. Wade

Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Robinhood CEO admits company did not respond perfectly to GameStop trading mania

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev apologized at a House hearing Thursday for the confusion that resulted from his platform's decision to restrict trading of certain "meme stocks," while admitting he did not handle the situation perfectly.

Why it matters: The wild stretch of Reddit-fueled trading last month has resulted in intense scrutiny of the power of platforms like Robinhood, short-selling hedge funds and the stock market's plumbing.

Glen Johnson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Massachusetts' Charlie Baker joins governors facing COVID criticism

Baker and Polito at their inaugural celebration in 2015. Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican who has regularly polled as the most popular governor in the country, is facing declining fundraising numbers amid rising criticism for his handling of the coronavirus, stirring questions about whether he'll seek re-election next year or even try to pass the torch early.

Why it matters: Increasingly, the nation's governors are under growing scrutiny for their states' infection and death rates, economic losses and vaccine plans. Democratic governors representing two of the most populous states — Gavin Newsom of California and Andrew Cuomo of New York — are fighting for their political survival.

Ursula Perano
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ted Cruz confirms he flew to Cancun as frozen Texas battles deadly power outages

Cruz at the airport in Cancun returning to Texas. Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) flew to Cancun, Mexico, on Wednesday, as hundreds of thousands of his constituents went without power and heat in Texas after a winter storm caused deadly outages.

The latest: Cruz issued a statement Thursday claiming that he accompanied his daughters on the flight to Mexico for a vacation they wanted to take, and that he is flying back Thursday afternoon.

