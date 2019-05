ABC News has added the former mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel, to its contributor lineup, the Daily Beast reports.

Details: Emanuel, who also served as President Obama's chief of staff, reportedly considered gigs with MSNBC and CNN as well, per the Daily Beast, as he hoped to boost his national reputation with cable-news appearances. He exited Chicago's mayor's office within the last 2 days, announcing in September 2018 that he would not seek re-election.