Humira will control the market for many autoimmune conditions in the U.S. until 2023, and AbbVie executives already have a plan for when cheaper alternatives roll out.

Driving the news: AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez said at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference that two newly approved drugs — Skyrizi and Rinvoq — that treat the same conditions as Humira could hit or surpass $20 billion in combined sales in the future (they generated $153 million in the first nine months of 2019). Gonzalez revealed Skyrizi's net price is "roughly the same as Humira," which is around $40,000 annually.