Abbott expands baby formula recall after infant death

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Abbott Nutrition is expanding its recall of baby formulas to include one lot of Similac PM 60/40 powder, the company announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: The recall comes after the death of an infant who tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii, a dangerous bacterial infection, after consuming Similac PM 60/40 produced at Abbott's Sturgis, Michigan, facility.

The CDC and FDA are now investigating the baby formula. Four infants have tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii after consuming the powder, and two of them have died. Another infant got a Salmonella Newport infection.

Abbott said "no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of Cronobacter sakazakii" and that recently tested product samples of Similac PM "were negative for Cronobacter."

"We want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family," Abbott wrote in the statement.

Catch up fast: Abbott recalled certain lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered baby formulas for their links to Cronobacter sakazakii infections on Feb. 17.

Details: Cronobacter illnesses are rare, but "frequently lethal for infants and can be serious among people with immunocompromising conditions and the elderly," according to the CDC.