Oct 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

A primer on vexillology, the study of flags

Clockwise from top left: The New York City flag, the Pittsburgh flag, the Denver flag, and the St. Petersburg, Fla., flag.

Vexillology is the study of flags — their history, symbolism and use — and people like me who love flags (in a not-at-all nerdy way) are vexillophiles. This distinguishes us hobbyists from the people who actually design flags, who are vexillographers.

Background: A relatively modern science, the term "vexillology" was coined in the late 1950s by the grandfather of the field, Whitney Smith. A vexillology prodigy, he designed the national flag of Guyana while still a Harvard undergrad.

The intrigue: Just as nations and states have flags, so do well over 100 U.S. cities. In 2004, NAVA conducted an internet survey (now slightly outdated) in which respondents were asked to rate 150 U.S. city flags, assessing their design and overall flagworthiness.

  • The results: The top three city flags were flown in Washington, D.C., Chicago and Denver (see above, bottom right).
  • The bottom-ranked flag was that of Pocatello, Idaho, which took such grief for its flag design that it selected a new one in 2017.
  • While some city flags have changed since 2004, you can check out what your city's standard looks like (or looked like) and its ranking in the survey here.

The bottom line: Smith's NYT 2016 obit includes a quote from an interview he did with Smithsonian Magazine: “Flags express the unity and identity of one group as against all others,” he said. “That can be ugly — Hitler’s swastika flag embodied the dark side of vexillologic symbolism. But flags also can allow frail humans to feel bolstered by higher powers.”

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Oct 16, 2020 - Economy & Business

Billionaire philanthropist Robert Smith's tax fraud roils Vista Equity

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Robert Smith's admission to tax fraud has done more than just cost him a whopping $140 million. It's also roiled Vista Equity Partners, the private equity firm he founded and leads, with some insiders and limited partners feeling they were misled (or left in the dark) about the extent of Smith's legal troubles.

Behind the scenes: Smith called a virtual meeting of Vista's managing directors and other top staffers on Wednesday, to discuss details of his settlement. A source says he called the overall experience "humbling" and that he regretted the "undue burden" that his actions had put on others, including some Vista colleagues.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Operation Warp Speed leader hasn't spoken with Biden team about vaccine development — Over 1,000 current and ex-CDC officers decry the "politicization" of the agency.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Targeted lockdowns are the new way to control the coronavirus — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. States: N.Y. deploys "micro-cluster strategy" to target coronavirus "block by block"
  5. Business: The industries that won't recover without a vaccine.
  6. World: T 11 members of Vatican's Swiss Guard test positive for COVID-19.
Axios
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Sasse "not going to waste a single minute" on Trump's tweets

Ben Sasse speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

A spokesperson for Ben Sasse, the Republican senator who this week unloaded on President Trump, said Saturday that the Nebraska politician was "not going to waste a single minute" on the president's most recent Twitter attack.

Driving the news: Trump, in a series of tweets Saturday morning, called Sasse a "liability" to the GOP and an "embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska."

