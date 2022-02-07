Sign up for our daily briefing

A little-known chapter of VC history: The early Black investors

Kia Kokalitcheva

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Decades ago, raising traditional venture capital was virtually off limits to Black entrepreneurs — but some pioneering organizations like the Boston-based Urban National Corp., founded in 1971, proved it was good business.

Why it matters: With just 1.3% of venture capital invested in Black-led startups last year, many of today’s Black entrepreneurs are facing the same funding gap their predecessors did 50 years ago.

Flashback: At the start of the 1970s, a decade that gave birth to venture-backed household names like Apple and Genentech, such financing was only available to Black and other minority entrepreneurs via Minority Enterprise Small Business Investment Companies (Mesbics for short, and now called Small Business Investment Companies).

  • Enter the Urban National Corp. in 1971. It started out with $5 million from institutional investors including Harvard, Mobil, the Ford Foundation, Aetna, Salomon Brothers, Yale and MIT, among others (it grew to $10 million within a couple years).

The original, and continuing, hypothesis on which the Urban National was founded is that a combination of substantial financing, a strong and active board, and a staff of experienced professionals can give significant support to the growth of minority-controlled businesses through equity-type investments on a profit-making basis,” the firm declared in an ad in Black Enterprise Magazine’s October 1974 issue.

  • By 1982, the firm claimed it was the most profitable minority-oriented VC firm, with $1 million in profits the prior year.
  • “We only go into abut 5 percent of the deals that are proposed to us,” then-CEO Edward Dugger III told the Washington Post. “We are in this to realize capital gains in order to perpetuate what we are doing.”

Between the lines: Today’s Black investors of private capital still face much of the same skepticism over their business model when they choose to solely (or primarily) invest in minority-led companies.

  • “This is an opportunity to have a significant outcome for the firm and also have an impact,” insists Jessica Patton, co-founder of PE firm 5th Century Partners and formerly an investor at Andreessen Horowitz. “In the past, people bifurcated that,” she adds of the perception that such capital allocations are altruistic — rather than good business.

Yes, but: There has been some progress.

  • In 2021, Black startup founders in the U.S. raised about $4.2 billion in venture capital. That’s more than twice the $2 billion that in 2003 was under management for the VC sector focused on backing minority-led startups, according to a study.
  • And the number of Black venture capitalists has grown over the years, albeit very modestly.

The bottom line: “There’s not enough capital,” says Patton, about the persistent financing gap many Black investors are still trying to close.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
59 mins ago - Sports

Sin City is officially a sports town

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Las Vegas made history this weekend, becoming the first city to ever host two All-Star Games at the same time.

The big picture: For decades, Vegas was as attractive to gamblers as it was unattractive to sports leagues. But as sports betting becomes legal state by state, leagues are embracing the city they once shunned.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Pharmacies feel stiffed on pill payments — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage — U.S. death toll hits 900,000.
  2. Vaccines: The kids' vaccine dilemma — Pfizer asks FDA to authorize vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Delaware to end to mask mandates for schools, indoor settings — New Jersey governor to end school mask mandate — Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools.
  4. World: Australia to reopen to double-vaccinated travelers — Protests against restrictions spread across Canada — 3 European countries ending restrictions.
  5. Variant tracker
Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Christie: Trump incited Jan. 6 riot to "intimidate Mike Pence"

Donald Trump and Chris Christie in 2017. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump incited the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 "to intimidate" former Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 election, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday.

What he's saying: "January 6 was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump in an effort to intimidate Mike Pence and the Congress into doing exactly what he said in his own words last week — overturn the election," he told Hewitt.

