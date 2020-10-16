A financial lifeline for 5G spectrum

A company that might be at the center of 5G's future is being thrown a lifeline.

Driving the news: Ligado Networks is raising $3.85 billion in expensive new financing to stay out of bankruptcy. The spectrum company's survival could be crucial to the long sought-after, and sometimes controversial, dream of deploying a nationwide 5G network.

Wireless companies like T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T are racing to acquire spectrum to build next generation 5G wireless networks. The type of spectrum Ligado holds, commonly known as L-Band, is a source of additional capacity and may help traditional carriers boost their ability to create even better networks.

One estimate from New Street Research says Ligado’s L-Band spectrum portfolio could be worth anywhere from $12-$23 billion, depending on how the carriers want to use it.

Stay of play: The Federal Communications Commission and Trump administration leaders like Attorney General William Barr, a former telecom exec, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo firmly back Ligado’s effort. But other U.S. agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Defense, and members of Congress have lobbied hard against the company.

The opposition cites concern that granting Ligado a license puts critical systems at risk, like GPS technology used for the military and aerospace.

U.S. Senator James Inhofe went so far as to hold up the confirmation of an FCC member this summer to pressure the commission to overturn its Ligado decision.

By the numbers: JPMorgan bankers presented Ligado’s bond deal earlier this month with juicy interest payments of 13% on the highest priority notes and 16% on the more junior notes, according to an offering document reviewed by Axios.