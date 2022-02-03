Sign up for our daily briefing

73 Confederate statues removed or renamed last year

TuAnh Dam

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

73 Confederate statues were removed or renamed in 2021, according to a new report from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC.)

Driving the news: The removals and renaming of the statues began in the wake of protests against police violence and racism in 2020, which put a renewed focus on the monuments.

  • The murder of George Floyd specifically sparked the removal, relocation, or renaming of at least 200 memorials, per the SPLC's report, which was published on Tuesday.

What they're saying: Removing the memorials is a "first and essential step in combating the white supremacist values of the Confederacy," the SPLC wrote.

  • But the nonprofit warned that "the legacy of the Confederacy is far more enduring than any memorial ever could be."
  • The report also pointed to systemic racial inequality that "is built into our very institutions."
  • "The devastating impact of the pandemic on Black communities in the United States is one of the many ways in which the legacy of slavery and the Confederacy has manifested itself," the SPLC noted.

By the numbers: 723 Confederate monuments remain in the U.S., with one in Puerto Rico.

  • The SPLC also found that there are 741 roadways, 201 schools and 22 holidays that honor the Confederacy and "do important cultural work to reinforce white supremacy."

Dozens of Confederate symbols removed in wake of George Floyd's death

Go deeper

Lachlan Markay
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How much 2022 candidates are paying after endorsements

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Some big-name 2022 candidates are cutting checks to high-profile backers who endorsed their campaigns, records show.

Why it matters: Key endorsements are a known boon to campaigns battling for support, especially among ideologically committed primary voters. The payments raise the specter of a quid pro quo.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna ChenAndrew Freedman
Updated 3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

109 million under winter weather alerts as U.S. faces "massive" storm

Forecast high temperatures from the National Weather Service for Feb. 3. Credit: Weatherbell.com

More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second major winter storm in a week. Compared to last weekend's New England blizzard, this has a much larger real estate footprint, with the National Weather Service (NWS) describing its scope as "massive."

The latest: About a third of the continental 48 states are feeling its impact, with temperatures dropping 20 to 40 degrees below average in some areas, according to the NWS. It's due to hit the hardest in the Ohio Valley and parts of the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

The Cuomos' featured role in Jeff Zucker's demise

Jeff Zucker and Chris Cuomo. Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage

CNN boss Jeff Zucker's previously undisclosed relationship with a longtime senior colleague, which led his resignation Wednesday, was with CNN chief marketing officer Allison Gollust.

Why it matters: Gollust had once served as the communications director for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. CNN fired anchor Chris Cuomo for breaching media ethics by advising his brother, the former governor, during the sexual misconduct investigation that led to his resignation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow